Abel Sanchez believes that Golovkin-Eubank fight can happen in 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Trainer of Gennady Golovkin Abel Sanchez noted that it was still possible to arrange a fight between Gennady Golovkin and Chris Eubank Jr., Sports.kz informs.

"We did our part. Eddie Hearn had difficulties to come to terms with Eubank Sr. If Eddie can persuade him it is still possible to arrange the fight in 2016. This is the most interesting fight for Golovkin in Great Britain besides the fight against Saunders," Sanchez told to FightHype.com.