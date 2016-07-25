Abel Sanchez: Canelo, stop talking, get in ring and beat Golovkin if you can

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Trainer of Kazakhstani boxer Gennady Golovkin Abel Sanchez responded to the criticism of the status of Golovkin's opponents by Saul Alvarez, Sports.kz informs.

"I suggest that he gets in the ring with Golovkin instead of talking. If he thinks we fight "no names", so he can change that. He just needs to get in the ring and beat GGG if he can. Oscar De La Hoya will continue looking for all types of excuses in order not to do what he promised. We can say that Canelo is a liar after that moment when he invited Gennady Golovkin into the ring and told that he was ready to put on the gloves right at that moment and fight him," Fighthype.com cites Abel Sanchez.