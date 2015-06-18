Abel Sanchez: Cotto wants nothing to do with Gennady Golovkin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Abel Sanchez who trains WBA (Super), IBO and WBC (Interim) middleweight champion Gennady ‘GGG' Golovkin thinks that Miguel Cotto wants nothing to do with his fighter, Vesti.kz.

Golovkin is Cotto's mandatory challenger under the WBC belt, however, the Puerto Rican plans to defend the title against Saul ‘Canelo" Alvarez this autumn. As for Golovkin himself, he wants to fight whoever holds the WBC title. "Gennady is the mandatory challenger, but it does not appear that Miguel Cotto wants anything to with him. We want to fight for the WBC title and if Cotto vacates we'll go for that," Sanchez said during an interview with On The Ropes Boxing Radio. According to the trainer, right now Golovkin's promoter Tom Loeffler is trying to find the Kazakhstani boxer an opponent. "I hope it's one of the bigger names, whomever they come up with we'll be training and preparing for," he added.