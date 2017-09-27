EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:42, 27 September 2017 | GMT +6

    Abel Sanchez: GGG, Canelo may fight again next spring

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Abel Sanchez has already informed WBN that the Golovkin vs Canelo rematch may take place in the spring of next year, Sports.kz reports.

    Sanchez told World Boxing News that Tom Loeffler is negotiating with Golden Boy and will know the result soon. "I don't know what the terms or concessions we and Golden Boy will have  for the fight that will happen in May 2018," the trainer added.

    Earlier, Gennady said that he wants to hold an interim fight before any rematch. While Canelo is ready to fight on Cinco de Mayo, if the opponent confirms.

     

    Tags:
    Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!