Abel Sanchez: GGG, Canelo may fight again next spring

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Abel Sanchez has already informed WBN that the Golovkin vs Canelo rematch may take place in the spring of next year, Sports.kz reports.

Sanchez told World Boxing News that Tom Loeffler is negotiating with Golden Boy and will know the result soon. "I don't know what the terms or concessions we and Golden Boy will have for the fight that will happen in May 2018," the trainer added.

Earlier, Gennady said that he wants to hold an interim fight before any rematch. While Canelo is ready to fight on Cinco de Mayo, if the opponent confirms.