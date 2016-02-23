EN
    Abel Sanchez: Golovkin likely to surpass Bernard Hopkins&#39; record at 160

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Gennady Golovkin's trainer Abel Sanchez hopes that the IBO champion will surpass Bernard Hopkins' record of successful middleweight title defenses.

    Hopkins holds the record of 20 consecutive middleweight title defenses. Golovkin is currently at 15, Sports.kz reports.
    "There's a lot of sub plots that keep us motivated," Sanchez told Boxingscene.com. "We like his place in history if he passes Bernard Hopkins for most consecutive title defenses at 160. If he continues his KO streak and keeps the highest knockout percentage in middleweight history, that's motivation. If he breaks Bernard's records, it means I'm a part of history." Sanchez added that nobody had known a kid from Kazakhstan before and now he sells out on both coasts.

