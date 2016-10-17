EN
    07:46, 17 October 2016 | GMT +6

    Abel Sanchez: Golovkin makes guys look like chumps

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Abel Sanchez, the coach of Kazakhstan's unbeaten champion Gennady Golovkin, says that GGG is the best pound-for-pound boxer of the world.

    In an interview with Fighthype.com he explains why he believes in it.

    "The best P4P? Golovkin. I'll explain why. I do not see any boxers dominating in other weight divisions. Golovkin not only fights and wins, he dominates in middleweight. He is making other guys look like chumps. I think this is the main criterion for the best P4P boxer. I think, neither Kovalev nor Ward dominate in their division and they cannot be the best," said Sanchez.

