ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Gennady Golovkin's coach Abel Sanchez believes that GGG's team cannot sit and wait for a fight with Mexican boxer Saul Alvarez.

"We now cannot sit around and wait for Canelo. We have to go on with what we have to do. Just like with Andre Ward. Andre had a lot of situations and we couldn't finalize that fight," Sanchez told Boxingscene.com.

"Golovkin needs to fight three times this year. He's not getting any younger. He has to fight three times this year and get all the belts. And then if it happens with Canelo in 2017, if that's when it's going to happen then that's when it happens," Sanchez added.

"If the Canelo fight is no longer there, I'm sure Tom [Loeffler] is going to try to talk to those guys in the UK to see if Billy Joe will be our next one or Danny Jacobs is our mandatory under the WBA. We have two mandatories. We have a mandatory under the WBA and I believe there is going to be one for the WBC too... now that we've taken that title," he said.

Recall that Gennady Golovkin got the WBC middleweight belt without stepping into the ring after Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez vacated the WBC title on May 19, Sports.kz reports.