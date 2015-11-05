Abel Sanchez: Golovkin ready to fight Carl Froch anywhere

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Abel Sanchez, the renowned boxing trainer of undefeated WBA/IBO/IBF middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin (34-0, 31KOs), said ‘GGG' is still keen to fight Carl Froch, Sports.kz reports.

Golovkin and Froch's teams discussed the possible showdown at 168 earlier this year, but the Brit announced his retirement from the world of boxing in June 2014.

"Carl Froch is a guy we've always respected. Golovkin respects him tremendously for what he's accomplished. I think the fact that he's such a glow in England and filled up the Wembley Stadium when he fought George Groves, he still is somebody that Golovkin would love to fight because of that. Golovkin is looking for the biggest names, the biggest fights, the biggest financial reward fights for him and Carl represents one of those. Whether it's in England, whether it's in New York or Las Vegas, I think that Golovkin is willing to go anywhere to fight Carl Froch," Sanchez said in an interview with On the Ropes Boxing Radio. It is worth mentioning that Froch didn't rule out the possibility of returning to the professional boxing at some point.