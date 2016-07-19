EN
    14:08, 19 July 2016

    Abel Sanchez: Golovkin will move up to 168 or 175 pounds

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Trainer of Gennady Golovkin Abel Sanchez did not rule out the chances of moving up in the weight class for the Kazakhstani boxer, Sports.kz informs.

    "This Brook fight represents those times when boxers liked to test themselves. It is what Lupe Pintor and Roy Jones did when they moved to the heavier weight classes in order to fight for the other titles. One day Golovkin will move up to 168 or even 175 pounds," Sanchez said.

    "As a team we will evaluate our chances at 168 later. Ramirez is very tall, he has long arms, he is very strong and good boxer. There are things a boxer should know to become a great champion. Boxers have to accept challenges to build their legacies. There are great champions who used to do it, and people talk about them these days. I want people to talk about Golovkin as of a great champion in future," he added.

     

     

     

