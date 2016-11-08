Abel Sanchez: Golovkin would be even better at 168

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Abel Sanchez, trainer of undefeated Kazakhstani middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin, believes the boxer can beat Sergey Kovalev, Andre Ward and Adonis Stevenson, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Sanchez is confident that the Kazakhstani is capable of defeating all the abovementioned boxers despite the fact they are two weight divisions above Golovkin.



The only belt Golovkin wasn't able to get his hands on is the WBO belt currently owned by British boxer Billy Joe Saunders. According to Sanchez, after Golovkin gets the final belt, he can move up in weight.



"I was asked a question that if he [Golovkin] ever moved up, would he be able to beat them. I said a while back that he would be a better 168-pounder than he would be a 160-pounder. Those three guys that I mentioned - Kovalev, Ward and Stevenson - are beatable by Golovkin. We have not seen the best of Golovkin. The goal right now is the four belts, so it's not like I'm talking about tomorrow," Sanchez told Boxingscene.com.