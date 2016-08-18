Abel Sanchez: I doubt Golovkin-Brook fight will last more than five rounds

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Trainer of GGG Abel Sanchez said that he did not believe that the fight between Gennady Golovkin and Kell Brook would go all distance, Sports.kz informs.

"If Kell Brook plans to fight, it is not going to be an easy walk for us anyway. This is going to be a beautiful fight. However, I doubt that it will last more than five rounds. I think Kell really plans to fight. He wants to give his fans a show and demonstrate that he is a man and a true champion. By doing that he will inevitably receive some serious punches. I have never had a fighter like Golovkin," Sanches said to Fighthub.