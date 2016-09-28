EN
    08:24, 28 September 2016

    Abel Sanchez names top 3 P4P boxers

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Gennady Golovkin's coach Abel Sanchez named the top 3 pound-for-pound boxers in the world, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Of course, Sanchez included the unified WBA (Super), WBC, IBF and IBO middleweight champion from Kazakhstan into the top 3.

    According to the renowned coach, Russian Sergey Kovalev and Roman ‘Chocolatilo' Gonzalez are also the top P4P boxers.

    After his five-round win over British boxer Kell Brook in September in London, Golovkin is believed to come back to the ring this December against American Daniel Jacobs who holds WBA (Regular) middleweight title.

