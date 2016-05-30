Abel Sanchez: Only Golovkin can give Mayweather a payday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Abel Sanchez who trains WBA, WBC, IBF and IBO middleweight champion from Kazakhstan Gennady Golovkin talked to On The Ropes Boxing Radio about the possibility of Golovkin's fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr. who announced he might return to the professional ring this year, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

According to Sanchez, only Golovkin can help Mayweather generate a nine figure revenue stream. "Gennady Golovkin, there's nobody else. He's already beaten Canelo, he's already beaten the other guys in that weight. A Danny Garcia fight is not something the public wants to see. Thurman and Porter have yet to fight, a who knows what kind of fight that's going to be, and I don't think that's even remotely possible for that kind of payday," he said.

"It has to be somebody who is at the top, and unfortunately for Mayweather, there's nobody at 147 or 154 that's going to give him that kind of payday. If Golovkin is able to get down to 154lbs and they make that kind of fight, I think Golovkin is the only one right now that he hasn't beaten that would give him that chance to make that kind of money," Sanchez added.