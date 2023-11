TASHKENT. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani judoka Abiba Abuzhakynova won the bronze medal at the 2022 World Judo Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan National Olympic Committee.

Kazakhstan’s Abiba Abuzhakynova was victorious over Mary Dee Vargas Ley of Chile, who received three penalties, in the 48kg bronze bout.









Photo: olympic.kz