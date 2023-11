ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Abiba Abuzhakynova will compete against Assunta Scutto from Serbia for a bronze medal at the 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Slam tournament, Kazinform learned from the National Judo Federation.

In a relegation round, Abiba defeated another Serbian judoka Milica Nikolic in women’s 48kg.













Photo: olympic.kz