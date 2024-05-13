Ablai Myrzakhmetov sentenced to 5 years in prison for fraud case

The ex-head of the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs, Ablai Myrzakhmetov, was sentenced today to 5 years in prison for a 13.9 billion tenge fraud at the specialized interdistrict court of Astana, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The court established that from May to October 2022, Ablai Myrzakhmetov assured B. that he had the opportunity, for a monetary reward, to resolve the issue of releasing his brother from custody and terminating pre-trial proceedings. He promised to do this through high-ranking government and law enforcement officials. As a result, he fraudulently stole funds of 13.9 billion tenge by drawing up formal loan agreements.

The defendant admitted his guilt and asked for a fair punishment. The defense attorneys asked the court to discontinue the proceedings.

The court verdict reads that Myrzakhmetov is found guilty of committing grand fraud and is sentenced to five years in prison, and deprived of the right to hold positions in local government bodies and entities of the quasi-public sector for 10 years, with confiscation of assets obtained by breaking the law up to 5.8 billion tenge.