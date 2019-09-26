Ablaikhan Zhussupov wins bronze medal at World Boxing Championships

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Ablaikhan Zhussupov from Karaganda won a bronze medal at the World Boxing Championships in Yekaterinburg, Kazinform reports.

In men’s 69kg semi-final competition, Ablaikhan Zhussupov lost to Russian Andrey Zamkov who had defeated Kazakhstani Serik Sapiyev at the World’s Championships in 2009.

«We haven’t analyzed the fight yet, but we will do it certainly,» Ablaikhan Zhussupov said.

In his words, this fight was the most unpredictable one in his career.

Ablaikhan Zhussupov is getting ready for the oncoming tournament in China which will bring together the athletes from Asia and Oceania. Successful performance at the event will let him earn the Tokyo 2020 Olympics quota place.