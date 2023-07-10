Abnormal heat forecast in Shymkent in 3 days coming

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM Abnormal heat will grip southern city of Shymkent in 3 days coming, Kazinform learned from otyrar.kz.

Temperatures are expected to surge to +43°C in the daytime.

Partly sunny weather with no precipitation is forecast in the city on July 11-13, the national weather service said. On July 11, temperatures are expected to rise to +21+23°C at night, and to +37+39°C in the daytime. On July 12, nighttime temperatures will increase to +25+27°C, while daytime temperatures will be at +38+40°C.

On July 13, the mercury will spike to +25+27°C at night and to +39+41°C in the daytime.