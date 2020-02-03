Abnormal warming expected in Kazakhstan on Feb 4-6

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Precipitation is expected in most regions of the republic on February 4 – 6 as a southern cyclone and atmospheric fronts shift to Kazakhstan, Kazinform refers to Kazhydromet.

Rain, wet snow, snow, gusty wind, blizzard and black ice are forecast for the northern, central and eastern regions of the republic.

Daytime temperature in the northern, central and eastern regions are expected to be -5 ... + 5 ° C, in the southern and western parts + 3 ... + 8 ° C. Air temperature in the southernmost will reach +15 ° C.