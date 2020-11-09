Abnormally warm weather descends on E Kazakhstan

SEMEI. KAZINFORM – Abnormally warm weather has descended on Semei in East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports.

Local biologists confirmed that willow and other plants had begun to bloom amid the abnormally warm November. They claim the arrival of winter will be gradual and the region will observe mild winter weather.

Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan’s national weather agency, said in a statement that southeasterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps and even 25 mps is set to hit East Kazakhstan region on November 9.