Abnormally warm weather forecast in Kazakhstan in three days coming

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Meteorologists predict abnormally warm weather in Kazakhstan on February 25-27, Kazinform reports.

According to Kazhydromet, the offshoot of the Siberian anticyclone will bring no precipitation to Kazakhstan. However, nighttime and morning fog with less than 500m visibility is forecast almost in all the regions of the country.

Atmospheric fronts with precipitation and ice slick are moving to the western regions. These fronts caused by the regular Atlantic cyclone will also result in air temperature rise. With the move of the fronts from the west to the east, precipitation and black ice are forecast in the rest of Kazakhstan.

Air temperature in the nearest three days will be 4…12°C higher than normal.



