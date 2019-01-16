Abnormally warm weather predicted in Kazakhstan Jan 17-19

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Abnormally warm weather is forecast for Kazakhstan in the three days coming, Kazinform learnt from Kazhydromet.

From January 17 to 19, temperatures across Kazakhstan will be 5...15 degrees Celsius higher above normal due to warm air masses coming from Iran.

Although the southern cyclone is bringing snowfall, blizzards to northern parts of the country and rains, wet snow and foggy weather to southern regions, air temperature will be above normal.