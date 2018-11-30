Abnormally warm weather to be followed by cold snap in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The weather forecasters warned about the change of weather on the last day of autumn, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Kazhydromet's forecast, on November 30, the city of Almaty and Almaty region will see rain changing to snow, gusty winds strengthening up to 15-20 meters per second. In the daytime, a 23-28 mps wind, patchy fog, blizzard, and ice slick are expected.

On 1-3 December, it will be as cold as -11 degrees Celcius at night hours. A true winter weather with snow and blizzards is predicted in the early days of winter.



"The cold atmospheric fronts will cause precipitation in most regions of Kazakhstan, and the moving anticyclone will cause a cold snap first in the southern and southeastern Kazakhstan, and then in the other regions of the country," Kazhydromet informs.