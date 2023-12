NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Abnormally warm weather will give way to cold spell in Kazakhstan on December 12-14, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Cold air masses from the Barents Sea will affect weather conditions in most regions of Kazakhstan bringing cold spell, snowfall, fog, black ice, and blizzard countrywide.

Abnormally high temperature will finally dip and become more December-like.