Abnormally warm weather to linger in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Abnormally warm weather is set to persist across most of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

According to Kazakhstan’s state weather agency, daytime temperature will rise to 0, -8°C across most regions of the country and to 0, +5°C in the south.

Atmospheric fronts moving through the territory of Kazakhstan may cause gusty wind, snowfall and blizzard in northern Kazakhstan and snowfall, fog and black ice – in southern Kazakhstan.

Low visibility is expected on the roads in the coming days.