About 1,000 graduated from Nazarbayev University

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The V solemn graduation ceremony has kicked off at Nazarbayev University, Kazinform reports.

963 students have graduated this year from the University. As of today the number of Nazarbayev University graduates reached 3,500 worldwide.



The most graduates received Bachelor's degrees up to 270 from the Science and Technologies Schools, Engineering Schools numbers 225 alumni, 168 obtained Bachelor's Degree from the Humanities and Social Science Schools.







378 earned Master's Degree at the University at large.