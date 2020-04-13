About 100 Kazakhstanis to arrive in Petropavlovsk from London

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Deputy Governor of North Kazakhstan region Ruslan Alishev said that a plane from London will land in Petropavlovsk on April 14.

98 nationals of Kazakhstan acquired tickets to return home. All the epidemiological measures will be observed upon their arrival. All of those arriving will stay at one of the hotels in the city. The passengers and the crew will be isolated for two days to test for coronavirus. If tested negative they will fly home and stay at home quarantine.