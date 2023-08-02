EN
    08:16, 02 August 2023 | GMT +6

    About 100 kg of dead fish found in N Kazakhstan

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM About 100 kg of dead river perch and crucian carp were found floating on the surface of Lake Pitnoye in Zhambyl region, North Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    The working group consisting of ecologists, workers of the Yessil basin fishery inspection, natural resources management department left for the scene, the press service of the ecology department said.

    Water samples and dead fish bodies were collected to determine the cause of the fish kill.


