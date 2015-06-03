About 1000 Kazakhstanis being evicted from Turkish hotels

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - About 1000 Kazakhstanis spending their vacations in Turkey can be evicted from their hotels because Tengi Travelsystem company declared its bankruptcy, director of the department of tourism of the Ministry of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Timur Duisengaliyev informed at the briefing in Astana.

"As you know, big travel agency of Kazakhstan Travelsystem declared its bankruptcy today. The head of the company is in Europe now. According to preliminary information, about 1000 tourists from Kazakhstan can be evicted from their hotels in Turkey because the travel agency did not pay enough money to cover the stay of the tourists in hotels. This situation is shocking. There were no indicators to think of such a thing because the company had an agreement with "Air Astana" and the air company had a deposit from Travelsystem. The travel agency also has direct contracts with dozens of travel agencies around Kazakhstan. In fact, this is a shock for the entire market. Presently, the Ministry of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan is establishing a headquarters for resolving the situation. We will soon provide the information about hot lines," he told.

He also added that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan was working on finding out the exact number of people who were stuck in the foreign country.

Tengi Travelsystem company declared its bankruptcy on its official website.