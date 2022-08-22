About 12,000 first-graders to attend schools in new academic year in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM 290,000 students will attend secondary schools in Almaty in the upcoming 2022/2023 academic year, Kazinfrom correspondent reports.

«The number of first-graders is 12,000. 7,000 of them have been enrolled in the Kazakh-language schools, and 5,000 will attend Russian-language schools,» Deputy Chief of the Municipal Education Department Aidyn Sailaubay said at a briefing.

301 secondary schools are functioning in Almaty today. Of them, 201 are public schools and 91 are private ones.

All the schools of the city are shifting to a 5-day schooling week, due to the prolongation of the academic year until May 31.