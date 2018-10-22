About 12,000 Kazakhstanis stay in S Korea illegally

ASTANA. KAZINFORM South Korean authorities plan to impose a KZT6 million fine on illegal workers from Kazakhstan, according to the MFA's spokesperson Aibek Smadyarov, who said it at the weekly briefing today.

In his words, the non-visa regime between Kazakhstan and the Republic of Korea became an attractive factor for Kazakhstanis to choose the Republic of Korea as a place for living and working.



"We are not sure if they have visas or not. As we told before, on October 1, the government of the Republic of Korea launched the Green Corridor programme. If the illegals return to their home countries from October 1 to March 31, they will not be fined. On the contrary, if they don't, they will be fined at KZT 6 million and will be restricted from entering the Republic of Korea for 10 years," he noted.



He added that the information about 39,000 Kazakhstanis working illegally in the Republic of Korea published in some mass media is not true.



According to the Kazakh Consulate in the Republic of Korea, 19,000 Kazakhstanis have been officially registered and are staying there for various reasons. 12,000 Kazakhstanis are staying in the Republic of Korea illegally.