About 130 thousand scholars of Astana to be provided by100% with textbooks at beginning of school year

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In 2016-2017 academic year, all 129 thousand scholars of Astana will be provided by 100% with textbooks, Head of Education Department of Astana Kasymkhan Sengaziyev said at a briefing on preparations for a new school year.

"By September 1 we expect many questions concerning textbooks. All 129 thousand pupils will be provided by 100% with textbooks. Publishers issued textbooks, we held a tender, now we are concluding freight contracts - by August 10 all schools will be supplied with textbooks. After August 10 class teachers will distribute these textbooks. There will be no need to purchase the textbooks, to stand in long queues. Tomorrow we will discuss the issue with the suppliers. Once again I assure you that all scholars will be provided with textbooks," K.Sengaziyev said.



According to him, the queues that usually occur at the end of August, are due to purchase of notebooks, supplementary materials to the textbooks, primeminister.kz reports.



"If any parent is not provided with at least one textbook, he/she may apply to the Education Department, and we will solve this issue," head of Astana Education Department assured.



According to the press service of the Ministry, currently the country purchased textbooks for 1st grade pupils of the updated content of education, English language for 4th grades, textbooks for 8th grades, "Secularism and religion" textbooks for 9th grade, as well as books for the library fund of the city schools.