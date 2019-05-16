About 14% of global work force to change occupation by 2030

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM About 14% of the global work force will have to retrain and change their professional occupation by 2030, Kazinform reports.

"Thanks to development and wide access to technologies the half of working time in the global economy may be automated. About 375 million people around the world, that is 14% of the global manpower, will have to retrain and master new professions," said First President of Kazakhstan-Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev addressing the XII Astana Economic Forum.



As Nursultan Nazarbayev stated, the key aspect of success of any economy is the mobile and creative human capital.



"Introduction of new technologies makes some specialties non-demanded and still leads to development of new professions. Many people even in the lower middle-income countries work on specialties we have never heard about 30 years ago," Nursultan Nazarbayev added.