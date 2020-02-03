About 150 firefighters tackle blaze in central London

LONDON. KAZINFORM About 150 firefighters and 25 fire engines battled a blaze in Holborn, a historic law district in central London, on Sunday morning after the fire broke out in a six-storey office building, local media reported, according to Xinhua.

The London Fire Brigade was called to Holborn's Chancery Lane at 10:40 p.m. (2240 GMT) Saturday following reports of a fire on the roof. A large amount of the roof and part of the fifth, fourth and third floors of the building remained alight as of 7:00 a.m. (0700 GMT) Sunday, the English newspaper Evening Standard reported.

About 28 people left the building before emergency services arrived. Eleven people were evacuated from their flats nearby by the fire brigade as a precautionary measure. A number of road closures are in place around Chancery Lane, said London police, urging people to avoid the area if possible.

The cause of the blaze has not yet known and there were no reports of any injuries.





Photo: www.bbc.com