EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:11, 06 December 2022 | GMT +6

    About 2,000 radiators replaced in 12 unheated apartment blocks in Ekibastuz

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM As many as 2,000 radiators have been replaced in the apartments of all 12 multi-storey residential buildings which remain unheated in Ekibastuz.

    «Presently, we are working on raising heat transfer fluids from heating boilers to the radiators in apartments. Unfortunately, as you know, most radiators burst. We have replaced about 2,000 radiators. There about nearly 4,000 radiators in our reserves,» Mayor of the city Ayan Beissekin says.

    He added that the heat restoration works are going on 24/7
    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Incidents Pavlodar region
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!