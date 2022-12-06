About 2,000 radiators replaced in 12 unheated apartment blocks in Ekibastuz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As many as 2,000 radiators have been replaced in the apartments of all 12 multi-storey residential buildings which remain unheated in Ekibastuz.

«Presently, we are working on raising heat transfer fluids from heating boilers to the radiators in apartments. Unfortunately, as you know, most radiators burst. We have replaced about 2,000 radiators. There about nearly 4,000 radiators in our reserves,» Mayor of the city Ayan Beissekin says.

He added that the heat restoration works are going on 24/7