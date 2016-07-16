About 2,500 Kazakhstanis to leave Turkey in two days - Ministry

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Civil Aviation Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of Investments and Development cancelled today 13 flights from the airports of Astana, Almaty, Aktau, Karaganda and Uralsk to Turkey, Kazinform correspondent reports citing Vice Minister Berik Kamaliyev.

"As for our citizens staying in Turkey now, our Consulate is involved in organization of their return and has launched a hotline. Today we will take a decision and, if the airports work normally, I believe, these passengers will come back to Kazakhstan safely. Approximately, 2,500 people are going to return to Kazakhstan today or tomorrow," Kamaliyev said at a briefing in Astana.



According to him, 13 flights from Astana, Almaty, Aktau, Karaganda and Uralsk cities to Turkey have been cancelled in total.



"There are approximately 2,300 passengers [who have had to fly from Kazakhstan - editor]," added he.



As the Vice Minister noted, out of 13 delayed flights, nine belong to Air Astana and Skat airlines, while four flights are of Turkish companies. "Presently we are consulting with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Turkish aviation authorities," he added.



The same strained situation is observed at the airports of Ankara and Istanbul, he said.



Earlier, it was reported that 15 flights from Kazakhstan to Turkey were cancelled. However, as the Vice Minister clarified, two planes (charter and passenger ones) left for Turkey.