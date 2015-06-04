About 20% of school leavers scored more than 100 points at Unified National Testing - B. Saparbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - About 20% of school leavers taking part in the Unified National Testing scored more than 100 points, Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Berdybek Saparbayev informed.

"Today is the third day of the national testing. The results are higher than in the previous year. About 20% of school leavers scored more than 100 points at the testing. It all depends of on them, if they studied hard they would breeze through the exams. I would like to wish them success and good luck," he said.

As earlier reported, the Unified National Testing is held in Kazakhstan from June 2 through June 8. 87 782 school leavers are taking part in the exam, it also makes 71% of the total number of school leavers of this year.