ASTANA. KAZINFORM - About 200 thousand Germans live in Kazakhstan, Majilis Deputy Olga Kikolenko told at the international scientific conference titled "The Germans of Kazakhstan: Bridge between Astana and Berlin".

"You know that we need this connection, many of our former citizens live in Germany. About 200 thousand Germans also live in Kazakhstan. They have a good connection," O. Kikolenko noted.

The conference is organized within the framework of the Year of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan.