    18:25, 06 October 2015 | GMT +6

    About 200 thousand Germans live in Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - About 200 thousand Germans live in Kazakhstan, Majilis Deputy Olga Kikolenko told at the international scientific conference titled "The Germans of Kazakhstan: Bridge between Astana and Berlin".

    "You know that we need this connection, many of our former citizens live in Germany. About 200 thousand Germans also live in Kazakhstan. They have a good connection," O. Kikolenko noted.

    The conference is organized within the framework of the Year of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan.

