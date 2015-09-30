About 200 tons of products E Kazakhstan region plans to bring to Astana fair

ASTANA. AKZINFORM - The Days of East Kazakhstan region will be held in Astana on October 3-4, 2015 within the framework of the interregional cooperation. The best food products of the region, exhibitions and concert programs will be presented in 106 places of Astana.

As the press service of the Astana administration informs, the best companies, enterprises, farmers of East Kazakhstan region will bring their best products to the fair in Astana. In total, it is planned to sell more than 176.5 tons on products totaling 98 million tenge over two days of the fair.

The fair is planned to be located at Turan Ave. near "Mega" shopping center.