EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:21, 30 September 2015 | GMT +6

    About 200 tons of products E Kazakhstan region plans to bring to Astana fair

    None
    None
    ASTANA. AKZINFORM - The Days of East Kazakhstan region will be held in Astana on October 3-4, 2015 within the framework of the interregional cooperation. The best food products of the region, exhibitions and concert programs will be presented in 106 places of Astana.

    As the press service of the Astana administration informs, the best companies, enterprises, farmers of East Kazakhstan region will bring their best products to the fair in Astana. In total, it is planned to sell more than 176.5 tons on products totaling 98 million tenge over two days of the fair.

    The fair is planned to be located at Turan Ave. near "Mega" shopping center.

    Tags:
    Astana Agro-industrial complex development East Kazakhstan region Akimat Small and medium-sized business Agriculture News Small and Medium Business
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!