    14:46, 31 July 2022 | GMT +6

    About 26,000 treated for COVID-19

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of today, July 31, some 26,221 people are treated for COVID-19 countrywide, the the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s official website reads.

    1,527 of them are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals, while 24,694 receiving at-home treatment.

    43 coronavirus patients are in critical condition, 11 in extremely critical condition, while 5 are on life support.

    As earlier reported, 2,713 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Kazakhstan last day, while 1,887 recovered.


