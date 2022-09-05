About 3,000 pilgrims waiting for Pope Francis’ visit to Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Pope Francis will pay his first visit to Kazakhstan as part of participation in the Congress of World and Traditional Religions’ Leaders, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to official spokesperson of the Kazakh MFA, on September 13-14, 2022, Pope Francis will pay a state visit to Kazakhstan.

The program of his visit includes a meeting with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on September 13, a formal speech addressing the diplomatic corps accredited in the country and the civil society (September 13, Qazaqsgtan Concert Hall), a Holy Mass in the ground of EXPO 2017 (September 14), and participation in the opening and plenary session of the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions (September 14-15).

Kazakhstan expects as many as 3,000 pilgrims from various countries of the world, Smadyarov noted.

The previous visit to Kazakhstan by a Pontiff, namely, Pope John Paul II took place in 2001.





Photo: verelq.am











