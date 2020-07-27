About 3,400 mobile crews provide home care for patients with COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - 3,399 mobile crews including 1,693 in the countryside, provide home care for patients with COVID-19, Kazinform reports.

Thanks to this, the number of ambulance calls was reduced by 36%. Moreover, the number of call-centers in polyclinics has been increased by 16%. Qualified medical consultants, paramedics and students of medical universities, operating in call-centers, address the issues related to home care for patients with suspected COVID-19. The patients usually present with mild symptoms. It is worth noting that mobile ambulance crews’ services are paid from the state budget.