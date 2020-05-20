About 30,000 Kazakhstanis employed in May

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 28,500 people got hired in Kazakhstan since May under the Yenbek state program. 14,800 received job under the Employment Roadmap, the human resources development centre reports.

During the period starting from March 16 till the end of April when the country imposed coronavirus restrictions the number of jobs posted on job board decreased more than threefold as compared to the previous months of 2020. Decrease was seen in sector of services, trade, transport and industry. However gradual easing of quarantine measures led to revival of the job market.

More than 44,700 workplaces were created since April up to present under the Employment Roadmap, 14,800 people were employed through the employment centres. For the past 4 months more than 128,500 found occasional and regular work, 1,400 received microcredits.

During May 1-19, 30,300 participated in the program, 28,500 of which obtained employment.