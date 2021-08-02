About 4 million passengers transported by Kazakhstan airlines in 1st half of 2021

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - According to the results of the first half of this year, domestic airlines transported 3,973,150 passengers, including 3,488,675 passengers on domestic routes and 484,475 passengers on international routes, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development.

A year earlier, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a significant decrease in the number of passenger traffic, so in 12 months of 2020, domestic airlines transported 5,260,014 passengers, which is 27% lower than in 2019.

According to the forecasts of domestic airlines (Air Astana, SCAT, Qazaq Air and FlyArystan), the total number of passenger traffic by the end of this year should reach to 9,093,022, of which Air Astana JSC - 3,482,790 passengers, SCAT JSC - 1,569,410 passengers, Qazaq Air JSC - 575,996 and FlyArystan, which recently entered the market, predicts to carry 3,464,826 passengers in 2021. Thus, it is expected that the number of passenger traffic this year will exceed the indicators of 2019 (7,227,127 passengers).

It should be noted that in some airlines, particulary FlyArystan, despite the past difficult year, shows an annual increase in the number of passengers served (2019 - 700,233, 2020 – 1,467,261 and for the first half of 2021 – 1,379,400).