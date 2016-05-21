EN
    11:54, 21 May 2016 | GMT +6

    About 40 held administratively liable in Kazakhstan for organization of illegal actions

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - About 40 people have been held administratively liable in Kazakhstan for organization and planning of illegal actions and rallies, member of the Land Reform Commission and deputy Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan Andrey Kravchenko announced on Saturday.

    "To date, about 40 people have been held administratively liable. I would like to point out that we are talking about this exact number, not 400-500 people. It has been confirmed that these people wanted to organize illegal actions on May 21," Mr. Kravchenko revealed at the 2nd session of the Land Reform Commission at the National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
    According to him, ‘these people continued to push for a rally, although they had not been granted a permit for it'.
    "Basically, they call for a rally via social media, spread leaflets and called on people to violate the law," he added.

