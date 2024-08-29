11:39, 29 August 2024 | GMT +6
About 40 industrial enterprises to open in Kyrgyzstan by August 31
As part of the 100th anniversary of the formation of the Kara-Kyrgyz Autonomous Region, more than 100 industrial enterprises and more than 100 social facilities will be opened throughout the republic, Kabar reports.
The Cabinet of Ministers reported that 44 enterprises in the real and social sectors have opened since the beginning of this year.
39 industrial facilities are expected to open by the Independence Day of Kyrgyzstan.