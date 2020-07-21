About 40 pregnant women die from coronavirus in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - About 40 pregnant women have died in Kazakhstan from the novel coronavirus infection, this was announced by the Vice Minister of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan Azhar Giniyat at a briefing in the Central Communications Service, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Giniyat said that according to statistics, about 40 expectant mothers contracted the novel coronavirus infection and died in childbirth.

To date, Kazakhstan confirmed 73,458 coronavirus cases. 45,376 people have recovered from COVID-19, 585 Kazakhstanis have died.