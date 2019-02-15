EN
    22:31, 15 February 2019 | GMT +6

    About 5,000 people evacuated in Moscow over bomb hoaxes

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM E-mailed bomb threats prompted the evacuation of about 5,000 people from ten organizations in Moscow on Friday, a law enforcement source told TASS.

    "Anonymous E-mail bomb threat messages were received by 10 addressees, including the office of the Russkoye Radio broadcaster and the Center-T shopping mall," the source said, adding that the police inspected some of the buildings, and no explosive devices were found.

    Last night, anonymous bomb threat messages were sent to Moscow's Yaroslavsky and Kievsky railway stations as well as two pre-trial detention centers.

    All of them have proved to be fake.

