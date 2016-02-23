About 500 thousand tourists from China to visit Astana
As of today, the international project embraces about 40 world countries and it is aimed at attraction of tourists from China. The program provides for making tourist attractions more convenient for Chinese tourists and organization of special training courses for employees of all tourist attractions. Upon completion of the training courses, the participants of the cources will be issued certificates "Chinese Friendly Kazakhstan". The certificate means quality status for Chinese tourists.
"As of today, about 30% of all tourist attractions of Astana are included into the register of programs oriented at creation of comfortable conditions for tourists from China," president of the National Association of Tourist Industry of Kazakhstan Gaukhar Zhenisbek noted.