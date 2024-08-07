About 60 pct of South Koreans say AI could bring more good than harm: survey

About 60 percent of South Koreans believe that artificial intelligence could bring more potential benefits than potential dangers, a government survey showed Wednesday, Yonhap reports.

The survey of 765 people, conducted by the Ministry of Science and ICT in June and July, showed that 57 percent of the respondents say the potential benefits of AI could outweigh the potential dangers.

According to the survey, 23.7 percent said there could be an even chance of potential benefits and dangers posed by AI.

The remaining 19.1 percent said AI could pose more potential dangers than benefits.

Asked what the potential benefits posed by AI would be, 30.6 percent of the respondents said an AI system would "improve the convenience of ordinary life."

Another 19.6 percent said an AI system would "enhance efficiency of work."

Asked what the potential dangers posed by AI would be, 18.5 percent said an AI model could cause damage due to a "malfunction."

Another 18.3 percent said damage could be caused if someone uses AI with "malicious intention."

The survey also showed that 55 percent of the respondents said innovation is more important than regulation to foster the "safe" growth of AI.